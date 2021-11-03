Charles River Laboratories drops on revenue miss and guidance cut
Nov. 03, 2021 12:01 PM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (CRL -10.9%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss since March 2020 after the company lagged expectation with its Q3 2021 revenue and revised guidance fell short of the consensus estimates.
- Indicating a slowdown from ~34% YoY rise in Q2 2021, the total revenue for the quarter grew ~21% YoY to $895.9M driven by ~21% YoY growth in services revenue of $703.9M.
- However, net income on a non-GAAP basis approached $139.1M, adding only ~18% YoY compared to ~68.1% YoY growth in Q2 2021.
- For 2021, the company has lowered its revenue guidance to 19.5% – 20.5% from 20.5% – 22.5% to reflect the impact of foreign exchange and divestitures. Non-GAAP EPS estimate has been tightened to $10.20 – $10.30 from $10.10 – $10.35.
- Currently, the consensus estimates for Charles River (NYSE:CRL) imply ~21.5% YoY revenue growth and $10.25 EPS for 2021.