Charles River Laboratories drops on revenue miss and guidance cut

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Charles River Laboratories (CRL -10.9%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss since March 2020 after the company lagged expectation with its Q3 2021 revenue and revised guidance fell short of the consensus estimates.
  • Indicating a slowdown from ~34% YoY rise in Q2 2021, the total revenue for the quarter grew ~21% YoY to $895.9M driven by ~21% YoY growth in services revenue of $703.9M.
  • However, net income on a non-GAAP basis approached $139.1M, adding only ~18% YoY compared to ~68.1% YoY growth in Q2 2021.
  • For 2021, the company has lowered its revenue guidance to 19.5% – 20.5% from 20.5% – 22.5% to reflect the impact of foreign exchange and divestitures. Non-GAAP EPS estimate has been tightened to $10.20 – $10.30 from $10.10 – $10.35.
  • Currently, the consensus estimates for Charles River (NYSE:CRL) imply ~21.5% YoY revenue growth and $10.25 EPS for 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.