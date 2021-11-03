Gildan Activewear Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:03 PM ETGildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+93.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $722.75M (+20.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.