Citrix Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:05 PM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-31.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $770.55M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTXS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.