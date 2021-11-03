Universal Display Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.26M (+24.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OLED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • OLED has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating among the 13 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
  • Shares of OLED are down over 20% YTD.
