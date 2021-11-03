Will Regeneron Pharmaceuticals maintain EPS beat run in Q3?
Nov. 03, 2021 12:16 PM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)SNYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.94 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.8B (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- The company's stock rose +3.70% on Aug. 5, the day it reported its Q2 results, beating analysts' estimates.
- Q2 revenue increased more than 160% to $5.14B, beating analysts' estimate by $1.17B. The company's EYLEA business brought in U.S. net sales of $1.42B, an increase of 28% from the year-ago period.
- Libtayo News: Recently in October, Health Canada approved Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) Libtayo to treat certain adults with locally advanced basal cell carcinoma. The U.S. FDA has accepted Libtayo for priority review for certain patients with advanced cervical cancer.
- Libtayo in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy improved overall survival in lung cancer patients.
- Dupixent News: Regeneron and Sanofi's Dupixent met main goals in a late-stage inflammatory disease trial. Dupixent also showed positive results from a late-stage trial in adult patients with uncontrolled prurigo nodularis. The drug also met all goals in late-stage atopic dermatitis study.
- Dupixent received expanded approval as add-on maintenance treatment for patients aged 6 to 11 years old with moderate-to-severe asthma.
- REGEN-COV News: Regeneron's REGEN-COV application received priority review in the U.S. for prophylaxis of COVID-19. Roche and Regeneron's Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab), which was approved in the U.K. in August, is also under review by the European Medicines Agency. An expert panel from the World Health Organization has recommended the monoclonal antibody cocktail for use in certain patients with COVID-19.
- In September, data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, noted that the COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) led to a 70% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk infected individuals.
- In the same month, Regeneron received a $2.94B contract from the U.S. Army Contracting Command for 1.4M doses of REGEN-COV.
- Other notable news: An an 8 mg dose of EYLEA (aflibercept) met the main safety goal of a mid-stage study in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.