Wayfair Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:17 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-99.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.24B (-15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 24 downward.
