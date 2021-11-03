AmerisourceBergen FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:19 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.36 (+24.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.05B (+15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.