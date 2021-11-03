Fidelity National Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:20 PM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National (NYSE:FIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.52B (+10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FIS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 1 downward.