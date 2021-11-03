Zimmer Biomet Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:24 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 (-2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZBH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 25 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 21 downward.
- With a Neutral rating, SA Contributor Bashar Issa recently wrote that Zimmer troubles are strategic and its robots won't help.
- While Wall Street Analysts rating remain Bullish, the stock's 17.7% dip in past 6-months trading presents a buying opportunity on dips for investors.