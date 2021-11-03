Guardant Health Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: SA News Team
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.87 (-11.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.59M (+24.2% Y/Y).
- Guardant Health posted second-quarter revenue and profit that beat Wall Street estimates and provided an update to its full year financial forecast, in August.
- Over the last 2 years, GH has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- The company's shares have fallen more than 8% year to date.