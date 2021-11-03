Oramed falls after announcing $50 million at-the-market offering
Nov. 03, 2021 12:24 PM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP -11.2%) has lost more than a tenth in value after the company announced $50M at the market offering of 2M shares of its common stock.
- Subject to customary closing conditions, the registered direct offering is expected to take place on about Nov. 05 at a purchase price of $25 per share. H.C. Wainwright will act as the placement agent.
- The gross proceeds of $50M are earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes, Oramed (NASDAQ:ORMP) said.
- The company shares have risen more than ten times over the past 12-month period, as indicated in the graph below.
- Seeking Alpha contributor, Chetan Woodun continues to remain bullish on the stock, noting, among other things, the prospects of the company’s oral vaccine for COVID-19.