Oramed falls after announcing $50 million at-the-market offering

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP -11.2%) has lost more than a tenth in value after the company announced $50M at the market offering of 2M shares of its common stock.
  • Subject to customary closing conditions, the registered direct offering is expected to take place on about Nov. 05 at a purchase price of $25 per share. H.C. Wainwright will act as the placement agent.
  • The gross proceeds of $50M are earmarked for working capital and general corporate purposes, Oramed (NASDAQ:ORMP) said.
  • The company shares have risen more than ten times over the past 12-month period, as indicated in the graph below.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor, Chetan Woodun continues to remain bullish on the stock, noting, among other things, the prospects of the company’s oral vaccine for COVID-19.
