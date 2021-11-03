Howmet Aerospace Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:27 PM ETHowmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+733.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+18.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HWM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.