Parker-Hannifin FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:29 PM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.70 (+20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.64B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.