Lions Gate Entertainment FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-51.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $920.31M (+23.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.