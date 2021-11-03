Huntington Ingalls Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021
- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.06 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.47B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.