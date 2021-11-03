Quanta Services Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (+13.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.