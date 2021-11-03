With expanded sales and service network, Here's what to expect from Nikola's Q3 earnings
Nov. 03, 2021 12:39 PM ET Nikola Corporation (NKLA) By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.38 (-137.5% Y/Y).
- As a pre-revenue company, the company is not expected to report a profit in 2021, 2022 or 2023.
- During the quarter, the company has expanded its sales and service network by adding 51 locations across the United States, bringing its total number of U.S. sales and service locations to 116.
- In September, the company unveiled a production line for its first Tre electric heavy-duty truck at its joint venture partner Iveco's German plant, delivery expected early next year.
- Over the last 1 year, NKLA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- NKLA shares have plunged ~18% on YTD basis. Shares have underperformed the broader market index.