Will Uniti Group Q3 results bring positive surprise?
Nov. 03, 2021 12:40 PM ETUniti Group Inc. (UNIT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.35 (+60.05% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.41M (+4.89% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UNIT has beaten FFO estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The company's stock rose +9.30% on Aug. 6, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 5 post market.
- The company Group had reaffirmed its guidance for full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA even as its Q2 revenue and adjusted FFO missed consensus estimates.
- In October, it was reported that a group including Zayo Group is seeking to acquire broadband network owner Uniti and its main client, Windstream Holdings II.
- In September, Paul Bullington was named as the permanent CFO. The same month Uniti's subsidiaries were raising $700M to redeem 7.125% senior notes due 2024.