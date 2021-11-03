Qurate A Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:44 PM ETQurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Qurate A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.37B (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, QRTEA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.