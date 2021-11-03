MasTec Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMasTec, Inc. (MTZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.70 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.29B (+35.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.