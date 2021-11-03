GoPro Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 12:47 PM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.09M (+4.1% Y/Y).
- In September, the company has surpassed 1,000 granted patents milestone.
- Over the last 2 years, GPRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.