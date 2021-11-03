B&G Foods Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-23.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $495.36M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.