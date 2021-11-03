Covetrus Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETCovetrus, Inc. (CVET)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+169.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVET has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.