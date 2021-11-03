Monster Beverage Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+3.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.