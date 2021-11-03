Datadog Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.82M (+60.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DDOG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.