Expedia Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.76 vs. -$0.22 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.72B (+81.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 17 downward.