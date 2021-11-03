Shake Shack Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $197.47M (+51.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 7 downward.