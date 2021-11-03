Conduent Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETConduent Incorporated (CNDT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNDT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.