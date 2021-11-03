Live Nation Entertainment Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+96.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B vs. $184.02M year ago.
- Over the last 1 year, LYV has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.