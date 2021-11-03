WW International Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $314.77M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.