Limelight Networks Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETLimelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $54.39M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LLNW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.