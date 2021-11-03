Coterra Energy tallies six-fold rise in Q3 profit, lifted by higher gas prices
Nov. 03, 2021 12:56 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coterra Energy (CTRA +1%) edges higher after reporting in-line Q3 earnings, highlighted by a nearly 6x rise in adjusted profit for its legacy Cabot Oil & Gas operations.
- Q3 adjusted earnings surged to $207M from $37.3M in the same quarter last year.
- Coterra says Q3 gas production from Cabot's assets fell 1.7% Y/Y to 2.36B cfe, while production from Cimarex Energy totaled 251K boe/day.
- The company's Q3 average sales price of natural gas, including hedges, surged 69% to $2.65/Mcf.
- Coterra forecasts Q4 production, including Cimarex operations, of 665K-690K boe/day.
- In today's earnings conference call, CEO Thomas Jorden reportedly said Coterra will consider share buybacks next year as it collects extra cash from higher oil and gas prices.
- "We're going to look seriously at buybacks. We're not going to do it because it's a fad. We'll do it because we think it's a prudent use of our capital," Jorden said.
- Coterra recently grabbed two Buy ratings from Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler.