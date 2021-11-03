Coterra Energy tallies six-fold rise in Q3 profit, lifted by higher gas prices

Nov. 03, 2021 12:56 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

oil and gas production

McFranki/iStock via Getty Images

  • Coterra Energy (CTRA +1%) edges higher after reporting in-line Q3 earnings, highlighted by a nearly 6x rise in adjusted profit for its legacy Cabot Oil & Gas operations.
  • Q3 adjusted earnings surged to $207M from $37.3M in the same quarter last year.
  • Coterra says Q3 gas production from Cabot's assets fell 1.7% Y/Y to 2.36B cfe, while production from Cimarex Energy totaled 251K boe/day.
  • The company's Q3 average sales price of natural gas, including hedges, surged 69% to $2.65/Mcf.
  • Coterra forecasts Q4 production, including Cimarex operations, of 665K-690K boe/day.
  • In today's earnings conference call, CEO Thomas Jorden reportedly said Coterra will consider share buybacks next year as it collects extra cash from higher oil and gas prices.
  • "We're going to look seriously at buybacks. We're not going to do it because it's a fad. We'll do it because we think it's a prudent use of our capital," Jorden said.
  • Coterra recently grabbed two Buy ratings from Goldman Sachs and Piper Sandler.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.