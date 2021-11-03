Assured Guaranty Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAssured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+44.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.2M (-20.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.