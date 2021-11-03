Surgery Partners up 17% following Q3 earnings beat, guidance increase

Nov. 03, 2021

  • Shares of Surgery Partners (SGRY +17.0%) are up today following Q3 2021 earnings results that beat analyst expectations and increasing 2021 guidance.
  • The company now expects full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance increased of $325M to $330M. It also projects 2021 revenues to increase by 19% to 21% over 2020 results.
  • Surgery Partner's net loss also narrowed year over year by ~63% to $22.9M.
  • Revenues increased 12.7% compared to Q3 2020 to $559.2 million. The company benefitted from a 6.2% increase in days adjusted same-facility case volume.
  • The company ended the quarter with $330.4M in cash.
