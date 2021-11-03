American Homes 4 Rent Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAmerican Homes 4 Rent (AMH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.34 (+17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.43M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AMH has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.