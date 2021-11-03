Global Net Lease Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 1:21 PM ETGlobal Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.45 (+15.90% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $99.37M (+20.14% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GNL has beaten FFO estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.