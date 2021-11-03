RLJ Lodging Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.15 (+146.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $231.67M (+176.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RLJ has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.