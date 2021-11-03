Chatham Lodging Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 1:31 PM ETChatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $62.12M (+77.65% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLDT has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.