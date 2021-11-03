OHI Q3 preview: Investment activity, contractual rent collected

  • Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.08M (+94.9% Y/Y).
  • What to Watch Out for in OHI Earnings:
  • The company updated its rent collection saying that three operators accounting for about 9% of the company’s estimated contractual rent and mortgage payments in Q3 2021 have stopped making rent payments in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact on occupancy. Look for investment activity and contractual rent and mortgage payments collected.
  • Analysts’ Opinions on OHI:
