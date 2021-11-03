OHI Q3 preview: Investment activity, contractual rent collected
Nov. 03, 2021 1:34 PM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.08M (+94.9% Y/Y).
- What to Watch Out for in OHI Earnings:
- The company updated its rent collection saying that three operators accounting for about 9% of the company’s estimated contractual rent and mortgage payments in Q3 2021 have stopped making rent payments in 2021 due to the COVID-19 impact on occupancy. Look for investment activity and contractual rent and mortgage payments collected.
- Analysts’ Opinions on OHI:
- BofA downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to underperform amid labor shortages and rising wages While Baird initiates with outperform on longer-term earnings upside through Omega's scale and position as the largest consolidator of SNF assets.
- Over the last 2 years, OHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The SA Quant rating on OHI is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating and SA Authors rating is Bullish.
- OHI's Seeking Alpha Quant rating of 2.67 ranks the 6th highest among the Healthcare REIT stocks.
- SA contributor Brad Thomas has issued a buy call, while SA contributor Rida Morwa is neutral and has issued crash alert.