Lexington Realty Trust Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 1:36 PM ETLXP Industrial Trust (LXP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.18 (-5.26% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.23M (-3.89% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LXP has beaten FFO estimates 71% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.