NeoGenomics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 1:38 PM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (compared to $0.06 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.09M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- In mid-October, Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics to Outperform from Market Perform.
- In early October, Neo shares traded high after Bloomberg reported that Guardant Health is considering a potential acquisition of the Florida-based life sciences company.
- Wall Street Analysts rating is Very Bullish; YTD, the stock lost 13.9%.