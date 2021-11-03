Federal REIT Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Federal REIT (NYSE:FRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.28 (+14.49% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.23M (+10.04% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRT has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock rose +5.98% on Aug. 5, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 4 post market.
- The company increased its 2021 and 2022 FFO guidance after posting record leasing activity in the quarter and logging in better-than expected Q2 FFO.
- In September, Federal Realty acquired Twinbrooke Shopping Centre for $34M in cash.