Norwegian Cruise Line rebounds despite revenue miss, bookings for 2022 ahead of 2019 levels
Nov. 03, 2021 1:55 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +2.0%) turns positive after the stock dropped when it reported an earnings and revenue miss.
- Net booking volumes have improved over the past six weeks after customer concerns resulted in a slowdown in customer bookings over the past quarter.
- The company had approximately 40% of its capacity operating by the end of the third quarter 2021 with the fleet in service being cash flow positive in the quarter. Occupancy in the third quarter 2021 was 57.4% and ~75% occupancy is expected by year-end, with the entire fleet returning by April 1, 2022.
- Despite the temporary Delta impact, the company’s overall cumulative booked position for full year 2022 is in line with 2019’s record levels at higher pricing even when including the dilutive impact of future cruise credits. The overall cumulative booked position for the second half of 2022, when the full fleet is expected to be back in operation and at normalized occupancy levels, is meaningfully higher than 2019 and at higher prices.
- The company's monthly average cash burn for Q3 2021 was approximately $275M, below prior guidance of approximately $285M. Looking ahead, the company expects Q4 2021 monthly average cash burn to increase to approximately $350M driven by the continued phased relaunch of additional vessels.
- Norwegian Cruise Line expects to be cash flow positive in Q1 2022 and be profitable in the second half of 2022.