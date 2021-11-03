Iovance Biotherapeutics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETIovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (compared to -$0.40 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0M
- Over the last 1 year, IOVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish; YTD, the stock lost 46.9%.