Clean Energy Fuels Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 vs -$0.01 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.49M (+20.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLNE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Clean Energy has jumped 286.18% in the past year.
- Recent gains have been driven by contract announcements. Clean Energy said in September that it will ~78M gallons of LNG to World Fuel Services for two Pasha Hawaii container ships. This was followed by a contract announcement in October to design and build a hydrogen station and supply liquid hydrogen fuel for a southern California bus service.