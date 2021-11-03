Clean Energy Fuels Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 vs -$0.01 in 3Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $85.49M (+20.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CLNE has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • Clean Energy has jumped 286.18% in the past year.
  • Recent gains have been driven by contract announcements. Clean Energy said in September that it will ~78M gallons of LNG to World Fuel Services for two Pasha Hawaii container ships. This was followed by a contract announcement in October to design and build a hydrogen station and supply liquid hydrogen fuel for a southern California bus service.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.