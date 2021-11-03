Consolidated Edison Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ED has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Con Ed missed analyst earnings estimates in 2Q, but revenue rose 9.2% to beat expectations by $140M.
- Bank of America recently downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral, citing a New York regulatory environment that has made it difficult to earn the allowed rate of return as well as COVID-related risks.
- A recent SA contributor analysis suggested that Con Ed could benefit from the decarbonization megatrend having expanded its presence in the renewable energy segment over the last few years.