Consolidated Edison Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+3.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ED has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • Con Ed missed analyst earnings estimates in 2Q, but revenue rose 9.2% to beat expectations by $140M.
  • Bank of America recently downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral, citing a New York regulatory environment that has made it difficult to earn the allowed rate of return as well as COVID-related risks.
  • A recent SA contributor analysis suggested that Con Ed could benefit from the decarbonization megatrend having expanded its presence in the renewable energy segment over the last few years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.