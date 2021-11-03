Welltower Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.81 (-4.12% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+13.21% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WELL has beaten FFO estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company's stock fell -0.99% on July 30, the day after it reported its Q2 results on July 29, post market.
- The company had noted that move-in activity and occupancy rates continued to improve month-to-month during Q2, increasing by 190 basis points during the period and exceeding its guidance of 130 bps.
- In September, the company said it sees Q3 normalized FFO of $0.78-0.83 per share.