Hannon Armstrong Q3 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETHannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.41(+13.83% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.66M (+14.03% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HASI has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The company's stock rose +0.89% on Aug. 6, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 5 post market.
- In September, Hannon Armstrong launched a $100M in CarbonCount Green commercial paper note program.