Emergent Biosolutions Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETEmergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.28 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $484.77M (+25.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EBS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- Recently, Emergent BioSolutions initiated Phase 3 study of chikungunya vaccine candidate, CHIKV VLP.