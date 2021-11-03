Apollo Investment Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.07M (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AINV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- The company's stock fell +0.22% on Aug. 6, the day after it reported its Q2 results on Aug. 5 post market.